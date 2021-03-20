The Dallas Noyce Scholars Program is a partnership between Southern Methodist University (SMU) and the Dallas College School of Education to create a community-focused pathway for mathematics teacher preparation in the Dallas community. The intent of this program is to allow qualified students with a sincere desire to teach in high-need schools to benefit from an exceptional learning opportunity at SMU with $30,000 in scholarship funding from the National Science Foundation, and possible additional scholarship funding from SMU.
As part of this program, Noyce Scholars will:
- Complete an associate degree at one of the Dallas College campuses
- Transfer to SMU for junior and senior years, and complete a double major in both Educational Studies and Mathematics
- Be certified to teach math at the secondary level, and placed in a high-need Dallas-area school for a minimum of 4 years
Students attending a Dallas College campus, who have earned between 15-30 credits, and who are interested in a math education career, will be able to apply for a special 7 credit hour summer session at Dallas College at no cost. The session will feature:
- a special morning section of “MATH 2412: Pre-Calculus" that incorporates evidence-based teaching methods such as inquiry-based learning
- a special afternoon section of “EDUC 1301: Introduction to the Teaching Profession" that includes an emphasis on mathematics education
It will also include opportunities for extra pre-calculus practice, discussion of teaching methods, and community building activities.
Students who successfully complete the summer session and decide to pursue a math education degree will participate in a customized Dallas Noyce Mathematics Education Pathway that guides them through their remaining courses at Dallas College School of Education in preparation for transfer to SMU. Students will have access to both Dallas College School of Education and SMU advising resources, to ensure that as many courses will transfer smoothly to SMU as possible. During this time, summer experience participants, local educators, faculty and other interested SMU students will be invited to community-building events including guest speakers.
As they approach completion of their associate degree at Dallas College School of Education, students will apply to transfer to SMU. This will include applying for both SMU academic scholarships (50% tuition reduction from SMU for students with at least a 3.7 GPA) and the award available through the Noyce Scholars Program (an additional $30,000 from the NSF). Students are selected for the Noyce Scholars Award based on their commitment to a teaching career and their desire to teach math in a high-need school. The funding sources available to transfer students are expected to cover a significant portion of students’ cost to complete their degree at SMU. Note that students may apply to the Dallas Noyce Scholars Program even if they did not participate in the summer Pre-Calculus course, as long as they completed sufficient coursework (see an advisor for more details).
Once at SMU, students will continue taking courses toward their Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and their Bachelor of Science in Educational Studies. The dual degree program allows certain classes to count toward both degrees, and includes courses focused on content and pedagogy organized around math content strands. In addition to financial support for their education at SMU, Dallas Noyce Scholars will benefit from:
- Community-focused coursework enabling them to better understand and develop familiarity with the Dallas community
- Field experiences in the communities in which they will teach
- Training in working with students for whom English is not their first language
- Cohort mentoring and community building with other students in the program
After completing the dual degrees in Educational Studies and Math, SMU Noyce Scholars will work as student teachers or teacher interns in West Dallas schools. Teacher interns will serve as the teacher of record under the supervision of SMU faculty. After they complete their student teaching or internships, Noyce Scholars will be formally certified to teach in a Texas public school, and the program will work to provide placement options within local ISDs. Ideally, we will place program graduates in the newly announced West Dallas STEM School (WDSS) or Pinkston High School, the high school into which the WDSS feeds.
Dallas College School of Education students with between 15-30 credit hours can apply for the 2021 Summer Pre-Calculus course now. Full consideration will be given to applications received by May 16.
Dallas College School of Education students with between 45-60 credit hours, who will have completed Pre-Calculus by the Summer of 2021, should apply for transfer to SMU by April 1 for the Fall 2021 semester. The deadline for scholarship consideration is Fall 2021.
For more information about the Noyce Program or related activities, view the information session or contact noyce@dcccd.edu.
