school crossing

The city encourages residents to slow down while operating a vehicle in or near neighborhoods, and drive like their family lives there.

 Courtesy of the city of Mesquite

The Mesquite Independent School District is having special summer school sessions as part of the COVID catch up. School zone flashers will run from July 7 through July 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Monday-Thursday, 30 minutes before and 30 minutes after dismissal.

While summer school is in session and during the holiday vacation, there will be more kids outside playing, walking, riding their bikes and doing other activities that place them near streets. The city encourages residents to slow down while operating a vehicle in or near neighborhoods, and drive like their family lives there.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments