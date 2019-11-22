Seabourn aide honored

This month’s STAR para honoree Wendy Young (center) pictured with Mesquite ISD School Board President Elaine Whitlock and Superintendent David Vroonland.

 photo courtesy of Mesquite ISD

Every month during Mesquite ISD’s regular Board of Trustees meeting a paraprofessional in the district is chosen to be recognized for the outstanding job they do. Paraprofessionals are those who work behind the scenes to make the district work, such as secretaries and aides. One paraprofessional is honored each month, each nominated by their peers.

This month’s STAR para honoree is Seabourn Elementary’s Wendy Young, who is a special education inclusion aid.

“She works so hard to advocate for our students and get them everything that they need,” said Seabourn Principal Jewel Kern. “She has a true heart for our kids, she’s passionate about what she does, and she greets our kids every morning with a smile and if they don’t have one, she makes sure before they enter the building that they know that they’re loved.”

