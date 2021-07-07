The Mesquite City Council unanimously approved an agreement on Tuesday to develop Shadow Creek Crossing, a new retail center.
The center will be 6.79 acres hosting a variety of retail stores and restaurants. The property is located next to John D. Horn High School on East Cartwright Road. The proposed development is expected to include six freestanding retail buildings with leasable area ranging from 42,500 to 57,500 square feet.
The development will serve existing residents in the southern part of Mesquite as well as incoming residents. The development site is also located near the incoming Solterra development, which will consist of around 3,900 new homes.
“This preparation is coming at a very timely manner in preparation for this growth,” Development of Economic Development Kim Buttram said.
Seth Grubstein, president of Cypress Capital, said the incoming residential and industrial developments in southern Mesquite will provide the needed daytime traffic in the proposed commercial development with an increase in students at John D. Horn High School and more employees in the area.
“When I first got on council, I heard my residents saying they wanted more restaurants, wanting more retail and wanting more commercial,” Councilman Dan Aleman said. “I know that particular area has been known as a bedroom community, a cul-de-sac community – it’s been called those things. Because of that we were looking for more rooftops. With those rooftops come more commercial, then more schools, then more commercial. That’s very important.”
The development of the site will include improved modifications like turn lanes and road widening to East Cartwright Road and the entrance to John D. Horn High School from Faithon P. Lucas, Sr. Boulevard. The development will also include landscape enhancements and wrought-iron fencing for screening along the school’s entrance and campus.
The property will also be made walkable with sidewalks and patio dining throughout the development.
The city will award $100,000 bonus grants to restaurants that remain open in the development for five years.
“This is a golden opportunity for bonus grant money for any restaurant business owners,” Councilman Kenny Green said. “This is a great chance.”
