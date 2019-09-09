Sherry Wilson vying for Mesquite City Council District 1 seat

Country Meadows Crime Watch Leader, Sherry Wisdom filed to run for the Mesquite City Council, District 1 recently. Wisdom is a long time community volunteer and is also a public school teacher.
“Addressing our violent crime challenges and making street and alley repairs a higher priority are my top priorities, if elected,” she said.
In addition, Wisdom said she wants to make sure the northern part of Mesquite gets better attention.
“Too many years we were neglected up north by our elected leaders and I intend to change that,” she said, adding that she plans to be very active all through District 1.
Wisdom, a graduate of Texas A&M-Commerce with a Master’s Degree in Education is married to her childhood sweetheart, Brett Wisdom. They have two children, who attended Kimball Elementary, Kimbrough Middle School and both are graduates of Poteet High School.
Her husband, Brett has worked for a government municipality for 27 years and both her children also have careers in public service.
The Wisdom family are avid animal lovers and have adopted many pets over the years from various shelters and organizations, according to a press release. Wisdom’s love for community and education is evidenced in her commitment to others through public service.
The press release states that Wisdom has received endorsements from both the Mesquite Firefighters Association and the Mesquite Police Association, which were announced on September 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.