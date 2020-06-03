Mesquite Police Department is trying to identify two individuals involved in a shooting incident that occurred at about 1:35 a.m., Tuesday.
According to police, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of John West Road, when they arrived at the location officers located the injured caller. The caller reported he had been the victim of a robbery by three unknown individuals.
The victim in this offense was struck by gunfire and able to return fire, which caused the death of one of the individuals. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was treated for his injury.
The identity of the deceased has been confirmed by the Dallas County Medical Examiner and the family is being notified. The identity of the other two individuals is unknown at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator C. Odom at 972-216-6289 or codom@mesquitepolice.org .
