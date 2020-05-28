At about 10 p.m., Tuesday, Mesquite Police officers responded to a shooting call in the 4700 block of Harper Drive. Upon arrival at the location, officers determined that a disturbance had occurred in the street between two male subjects and during the course of this disturbance, one of the subjects, a 22 year old Mesquite man, was shot. The victim in this offense was struck multiple times by gunfire but was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.
The suspect in this offense left prior to police arrival and at this time can only be described as a Hispanic male.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator C. Odom at 972-216-6289 or codom@mesquitepolice.org.
