At about 4:40 p.m., yesterday, the Mesquite Police Department responded to a shooting call at 2620 Gus Thomasson Road. Upon arrival at the location, officers discovered that a lone subject had fired multiple rounds into the front windows of the business at the location.
No one was struck by gunfire in the incident, but one occupant was transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure after being struck by flying debris as a result of the shooting.
One occupant inside the business knew the suspect and was likely the intended target of the shooting. Upon further investigation of the incident, a suspect was identified and ultimately taken into custody by MPD investigators later in the evening.
Gabriel Hernandez Aguilera, 20, of Dallas, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and a bond was set in the amount of $250,000. This incident appears isolated and domestic in nature.
