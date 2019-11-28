Shop small, shop local

The 10th annual Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30, will once again celebrate and encourage support of small businesses and shopping local.
The campaign, launched in 2010 by American Express, this year focuses on the challenges and opportunities that face small business owners, as well as educating consumers on the positive impact of shopping small year-round, not just the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
For this year’s Small Business Saturday, American Express developed a handbook to help small businesses prepare for the future of shopping small and is committing to making shopping small a yearlong movement. The Future of Shopping Small Guide, featuring tips to help small business owners begin to “future-proof” their businesses is available at americanexpress.com/futureofshoppingsmallguide.
According to the Shop Small Consumer Impact survey from American Express, 73 percent of people feel that empty storefronts are a national issue and 84 percent agree that the increase in empty storefronts and closing of small, independently owned businesses negatively affects their local community.
“We recognize the hardships faced by small business owners today and want to inspire people to take notice and Shop Small to support their communities on Small Business Saturday and beyond,” said American Express Chief Marketing Officer Elizabeth Rutledge. “Retail is changing, but local shops are the fabric of our communities, helping them to thrive in the future is part of our brand ethos and backing promise.”
Keeping dollars in the local economy is dependent on shopping small. American Express reports that an average of 67 cent of every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S. stays in that community. Thanks to the Small Business Saturday campaign, over the past nine years, consumers reported spending more than $100 billion on the shopping day, keeping an estimated $67 billion in the local communities.
The Shop Small Consumer Impact Survey found that when consumers are aware of their impact, 75 percent said they would be more likely to purchase a product or service from a small independently owned business.
In 2018, approximately 7,500 Neighborhood Champions committed to supporting businesses with special events on Small Business Saturday. This year, North Texas has no shortage of activities in store for the day.
Mesquite’s Small Business Saturday in downtown is hosted by Downtown Mesquite and the Mesquite Convention and Visitors Bureau from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
There will be special hidden prizes throughout downtown, and the first 50 people to arrive at the welcome station at 214 W. Davis St. will win a #ShopSmall swag bag.
