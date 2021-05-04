All lanes of both eastbound and westbound Interstate 30 mainlanes at Galloway Avenue will be closed on Saturday to perform beam settings at Galloway Avenue over I-30.
Full closures of the Galloway Avenue overpass at I-30 and certain I-30/I-635 direct connectors will also be required in addition to the mainlane closures.
The scheduled closures and detours planned for each night are as follows:
Beginning Saturday
The following will be closed beginning on the listed times and will reopen the following day (Sunday) by noon:
- 8 p.m. – All lanes of both eastbound and westbound I-30 at Galloway Avenue
Detour: Eastbound mainlane traffic will be detoured to the frontage road using Exit 56A prior to Gus Thomasson Road. Westbound mainlane traffic will be detoured to the frontage road using Exit 57 at Northwest Drive.
- 8 p.m. – The westbound I-30 direct connector to southbound I-635
Detour: Westbound mainlane traffic will use Exit 57 and the westbound I-30 frontage road. From there, drivers will head north on Galloway Avenue toward Oates Drive, where they can turn right to use the entrance ramp to southbound I-635
- 8 p.m. – The westbound I-30 direct connector to northbound I-635
Detour: Westbound mainlane traffic will use Exit 57 and the westbound I-30 frontage road. From there, drivers will head north on Galloway Avenue toward the I-635 intersection to access the entrance ramp to northbound I-635
- 8 p.m. – The southbound I-635 direct connector to eastbound I-30
Detour: Southbound I-635 drivers will use Exit 7B and the U-turn lane at Town East Boulevard to access the eastbound I-30 frontage road ramp
- 8 p.m. – The northbound I-635 direct connector to eastbound I-30
Detour: Northbound I-635 drivers will still use Exit 8B (toward Texarkana) to access the eastbound I-30 frontage road ramp
- 7 p.m. – Northbound and southbound Galloway Avenue at I-30
Detour: Northbound and southbound Galloway Avenue drivers will use Barnes Bridge Road, Morningside Drive, Northwest Drive and Oates Drive to access Galloway
Drivers are advised to plan commutes in advance or seek alternate routes to avoid unexpected delays. All scheduled work and closures are subject to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.
The public can stay informed on construction progress, lane closures and traffic changes by signing up for text alerts by sending the message “635 East” to 1-833-499-6353 (1-833-HWY-635E). They can also sign up for e-blasts by visiting the project website or this link: 635east.com/receive/e-blasts/.
For additional information related to the 635 East Project, visit 635east.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.