Silver alert

The Mesquite Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. 

James Polston, 86, of Mesquite was reported missing today at approximately 11:16 a.m.by family members.  Polston is believed to be driving a gray 2015 Toyota Sienna (TX LP – HVG-7987).  Polston is approximately 5’ 6” and 200 pounds with green eyes and gray hair. 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Polston is encouraged to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.

