In a unique partnership, Ford Motor Company Fund matched every dollar invested by the North Texas Ford dealers to award $500,000 in Ford Driving Dreams scholarships to 250 students through their participation in the “What Drives Your Dreams?” essay contest.
“Our collaborative work with the North Texas Ford dealers demonstrates Ford’s commitment to continue investing in education and helping to strengthen communities,” said Joe Ávila, manager, U.S. & Latin America, Ford Motor Company Fund. “At Ford Fund we are proud to help these exceptional students start their college journey and are committed to adapting our programs to best serve their unique challenges during COVID-19.”
Ford Fund recognized the scholarship winners for their accomplishments and hard work during a virtual ceremony June 4. Students heard from entrepreneur, investor and owner of Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban; Ross Bjork, athletic director at Texas A&M; Ford representatives and others who congratulated the students and urged them to stay focused on their goals, work hard and not be deterred by challenges. Students also had the opportunity to receive e-gift cards through their participation in virtual trivia.
Mesquite ISD and Sunnyvale recipients this year include Taitu Battiste and Christian Rodriguez of North Mesquite High School, Fatima Angel Madi and Edgar Mejia of Poteet High School, and Ashley Diaz and Shelby Moreno of Sunnyvale High School.
Ford Driving Dreams has impacted more than 200,000 students across the United States, Puerto Rico, Latin America and Europe since it was launched in 2012. The initiative has delivered more than $10 million in educational resources and scholarships administered by the LULAC National Education Service Center, Inc. (LNESC).
For more information, visit www.FordDrivingDreams.com.
