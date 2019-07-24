Tatu, one of the most iconic names in arena soccer history, has assembled an exemplary coaching staff to guide the Mesquite Outlaws into their 2019-2020 inaugural season in the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL).
Tatu will serve as head coach, while fellow Dallas Sidekicks legends Nick Stavrou and Sagu will serve as assistant coach and goalkeepers coach, respectively, to complete the Outlaws’ inaugural coaching staff.
Team owner Mehrdad Moayedi, president and CEO of Dallas-Fort Worth-based Centurion American Development Group, announced the Outlaws’ coaching staff today.
“Tatu’s leadership and previous record of success as a player and coach, along with renowned Nick Stavrou as assistant coach and Sagu as goalkeeper coach, will really set the team up for a winning season,” Moayedi said. “All three men are veterans in the MASL with excellent independent track records of success, so their expertise will be invaluable as we build a team, become part of the Mesquite community and work toward a winning season.”
As a player, Tatu sits second in all-time scoring with 857 goals, and played the second most seasons with 21. He remains the leader in power-play goals with 113, and landed second on all-time lists with 1,585 points, 4,396 shots on goal, and 77 game-winning goals. As a coach, Tatu guided the Dallas Sidekicks and also won state and national titles in the competitive youth and high school ranks.
“I’m very excited to be part of a great organization and join forces with my former teammates, Nick Stavrou and Sagu,” Tatu said. “We will form a very capable and professional coaching staff, and I am looking forward to building a team we will all be very proud to support.”
During Stavrou’s Dallas Sidekicks career, he won three championships, appeared in 381 games, scored 242 goals and amassed 197 assists. Stavrou’s Dallas Sidekicks jersey was retired in 2019. He also currently serves as head coach of the semipro Fort Worth Vaqueros outdoor soccer team, part of the National Premier Soccer League.
Sagu was goalkeeper for the Sidekicks from 1999-2004, and won Goalkeeper of the Year in 1999 and 2000. Of interesting note, Sagu scored the first goal by a goalkeeper in Sidekicks during his first year with the team.
The MASL features iconic arena soccer clubs such as the Dallas Sidekicks, Baltimore Blast, Tacoma Stars, San Diego Sockers, and others across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
“The MASL is elated to have the Mesquite Outlaws join for the upcoming season. The addition of this coaching staff has added a level of intrigue with a new local rivalry to compete against the Dallas Sidekicks,” says MASL Commissioner Josh Schaub. “The Outlaws leadership links a tenured past with a bright future to grab the attention of seasoned and new fans alike.”
Season tickets, sponsorships, packages and merchandise are available at mesquiteoutlaws.com Follow @mesquiteoutlaws on Instagram and Twitter.
