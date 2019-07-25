Antonio Carlos “Tatu” Pecorari, one of the most iconic names in arena soccer history, has assembled an exemplary coaching staff to guide the Mesquite Outlaws into their 2019-20 inaugural season in the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL). He joins Nick Stavrou and Sagu to round out the coaching staff, creating a triple-threat leadership. As a coach, Tatu guided the Dallas Sidekicks and also won state and national titles in the competitive youth and high school ranks.
How do you feel about being named the Outlaws’ head coach?
I’m very excited to be part of a great organization and join forces with my former teammates, Nick Stavrou and Sagu. We will form a very capable and professional coaching staff, and I am looking forward to building a team we will all be very proud to support.
How did you get the nickname Tatu?
My father used to work on a railroad station. He’d go under the trains to check the brakes and make sure everything was OK like an armadillo under the ground, so they started calling him Tatu, they called my brother Tatu, and they called me Tatuzinho – it’s a small armadillo.
Why did you choose indoor soccer instead of outdoor?
I started out with outdoor (soccer) in Brazil, I attended a football program and I started playing professionally at 17 playing outdoor soccer. Then I came to the United States and I played for the Tampa Bay Rowdies, with the old NASL (North American Soccer League), and the league sold in 1983/84, and the only games available was to play indoor or go back to Brazil. So I decided to stay and play indoor like a lot of guys did at that time.
What are your fondest memories of playing with the Sidekicks?
There’s many, but one is definitely in 1986 when we won the first championship. We were the underdogs all the way through. We got into the playoffs as one of the worst teams in the playoffs, and in the first round we upset the Baltimore Blast, the second round we upset the Cleveland Force; both times we were supposed to lose and go home and we basically knocked them out and played the Tacoma Stars in the final, and we ended up beating them. It was a sold out house – they even brought in extra seats. The way we won was incredible. We were down 3-1 in the last four minutes, we pulled a goalkeeper, we tied the game and we finished up winning in double overtime. I can close my eyes and still see it, the disappointment of the people in the arena, just sitting there quiet, with their mouths opened. They were supposed to win; we weren’t even supposed to get to game seven.
One of the hallmarks of your playing career was celebrating a goal by throwing your jersey into the crowd. Where did that come from?
It started in Tampa; the general manager there had gone to Brazil and saw the players there do it and saw the attention it got. They asked if I would do it.
The team, when we first came to Dallas, was not very good, and not a lot of people knew about soccer, so the attraction for people was to maybe get a free jersey if I scored, and most media people in Dallas at the time weren’t familiar with soccer so it was easy to show a guy take off his jersey in clips instead of talking about soccer.
During the later stages of your playing career, you served as both a player and a coach with the Sidekicks. What led to that decision and what was it like juggling those two responsibilities at once?
During that time it was more a financial decision. You could get someone to do both for less pay, and it was difficult for me. I’m supposed to lead by action, but sometimes when you’re playing you’re not paying attention as a coach. It was a lot of pressure. All eyes were on you, and it definitely wasn’t easy.
What went into your decision to return to coaching indoor soccer?
I’ve been away from the game for a while, so getting back to understanding the game, because it evolves and changes a little bit from the time I was playing and coaching, it’s going to be, to a certain degree, a learning experience for me in the beginning. But the moment I met with the GM and the owner, it was excellent. These people are a different class, they want to do it right; they don’t want to just participate, they want to compete. I want to make sure that we represent the area well and we respect the players and take care of them.
What do you envision for the Mesquite Outlaws?
I still have people today stopping me and saying, “Thanks for the good time. My mom and dad used to take me to watch the games.” I’ve had people tell me it was fun and they enjoyed the great memories, so if 10 years from now I can see people on the streets in Mesquite and they say, ‘Thank you, this has been a quality, family environment where I can take my kids and it’s not expensive, and we can have a good time,’ that’s the goal. I hope we’ll have a competitive team on the field where people can be very proud of the product.
We also want it to be an opportunity for local kids to hopefully make the team (one day) and represent their hometown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.