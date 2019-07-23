Soulman’s Bar-B-Que backs North Texas students with backpack drive

With the rise in North Texas school districts that have a high volume of students in need, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que is teaming up with local Dallas radio station, 94.9 KLTY, to coordinate donations of backpacks and school supplies at all of their 21 North Texas locations beginning on July 22.
“We are strongly committed to the communities we serve. In the spirit of back-to-school and access to great education for each and every child, we are opening our doors to anyone who wants to gather new school supplies, fill as many backpacks as they can and bring them to any of our collection boxes. Our goal is to get as many supplies and backpacks to students in time for the first day of the 2019-2020 school year,” said Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Director of Marketing, Baylea Wood.
Soulman’s and 94.9 KLTY will be hosting a Kick-Off Event on Aug. 3 at the Rowlett Chamber of Commerce from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Additionally, there will be four live remote broadcasts in August at the Soulman’s Bar-B-Que locations in Southlake (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 5), Wylie (11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 6), Mansfield (5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 7) and Royse City (3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 9).
Soulman's Bar-B-Que is honored to support education in North Texas through numerous initiatives. Throughout the year, Soulman's Bar-B-Que hosts events that benefit their neighboring schools. Coupled with fundraising for booster clubs, auction donations, team meals and Spirit Nights, Soulman's is a proud sponsor of education in North Texas.
