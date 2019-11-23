Today at about 5:18 p.m., the Mesquite Police Department responded to a shooting call at 3500 Town East Mall. Upon arrival at the mall, officers were unable to locate a suspect with a weapon or victims of a shooting.
Further investigation of the mall security cameras revealed a fight involving 8-10 suspects occurred on the upper level of the mall. During the fight, the suspects threw chairs and trash cans at each other. All parties involved in the fight fled the mall before officers arrived on scene. Mall security video failed to show a suspect on camera displaying or firing a weapon inside the mall.
Officers were unable to locate any shell casings or damage to support weapons were fired inside the mall. Town East Mall is currently open, though some stores have chosen to close for the night.
