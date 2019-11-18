Southern Smash travels to Eastfield College for scale smashing

Eastfield College brings Southern Smash’s signature Scale Smash to The Hive, Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on to raise eating disorder awareness and promote positive body image.
“Smashers” will take sledgehammers to scales to demolish the idea of perfection, write on “Let it Go” balloons to release their ideal numbers and create “Dare to LOVE Yourself” cards. This event is free and open to the public thanks to our sponsor, Eastfield College Student Success and Wellness.
Founder and Chief Smasher McCall Dempsey started Southern Smash in November 2012, after battling an eating disorder for 15 years, to challenge men and women to redefine their worth and beauty by letting go of the perfect number. In July of 2019, Southern Smash became a proud program of The Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness.
The Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness is a national nonprofit that was founded in October 2000 to raise awareness of eating disorders, eliminate stigma, promote access to care and support those struggling. In addition to the unique and empowering scale smashing events, The Alliance offers educational presentations to schools, healthcare providers, hospitals, treatment centers, and community agencies; support and referrals through both a free help-line and comprehensive referral website, findEDhelp.com; low-cost, life-saving outpatient to underinsured and uninsured adults in our community; free support groups; and advocacy for eating disorders and mental health legislation.
Eating disorders affect individuals from all walks of life and approximately one in ten Americans will battle an eating disorder during their lifetime. Unfortunately, less than a third of those struggling will seek help due to the high cost of treatment, lack of provider expertise and stigma surrounding the illness. The Alliance and Southern Smash aim to tear down these barriers through providing programs aimed at outreach, education, early intervention, support and advocacy for all eating disorders. For more information on The Alliance and Southern Smash, visit allianceforeatingdisorders.com or call 866-662-1235.
