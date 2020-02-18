Tisinger Elementary third grade bilingual teacher Alicia Aguilar and McDonald Middle School special education teacher Toni Talamantes were recently named February’s Apple Corps educators during this month’s Mesquite ISD board meeting.
The Apple Corps program rewards excellence in teaching by honoring outstanding MISD teachers. Created in January 1990, this honorary program inducts two new teachers each month. These educators are nominated by their peers and approved by administration and enjoy many forms of public recognition and appreciation each year.
Aguilar has taught in Mesquite since 2008, with all 12 years spent at Tisinger.
“Mrs. Aguilar is a profound educator on this campus. She takes her role extremely seriously, not only in what she’s doing to impact students' lives academically but socially as well, and how she can support the families in this process and in this journey of teaching,” said Tisinger Principal Amanda Relf. “She brings innovation to her classroom, she encourages students to not stop at the bare minimum; she pushes them further into their abilities.”
Aguilar said her path to education began when she was a child because she wanted to make a difference. She is also a former Teacher of the Year.
“I love to challenge my students to their full potential,” she said. “Every student in my classroom is expected to do his or her best. Hopefully they will walk away from my class able to use their strengths and overcome any obstacle in life.”
Talamantes is a special education teacher for sixth and seventh grade at McDonald Middle School. Her entire eight-year career in teaching has been with MISD.
“She is kindhearted, dedicated, hardworking, encouraging, innovative, creative and has a passion for teaching,” said McDonald Principal Debra Bassinger. “She is an advocate and has high expectations for all students.”
Talamantes was also once voted “Most Positive Teacher of the Month” and said she knew since the third grade that she wanted to be a teacher.
“My teaching philosophy is people first,” she said. “I think it’s important for educators to remember that we are dealing with people, with humans who have emotions and good days and bad days, and at this age they don’t always know how to navigate that and how to control that. So once they realize that you are invested in them as a person then their minds open up and you can just flood them with knowledge.”
