A special Mesquite City Council meeting that was scheduled for 4:30 p.m., today has been cancelled. The purpose of the meeting was to address the trial court’s order entered in the Spradley Farms lawsuit.
City staff stated that yesterday afternoon; the Dallas Court of Appeals entered an order staying the most troubling elements of the trial court’s order. At this time, no action is required by the City Council.
Mayor Archer has released the following statement in this matter: “I am pleased with the Court of Appeal’s ruling in this matter and look forward to continued efforts to defend the City Council’s legislative authority. I would like to commend the efforts of our City Attorney and his team for their exceptional representation.”
