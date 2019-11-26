Sprouts Farmers Market today announced it will soon finish construction on its new store in Mesquite to expand local access to affordable, healthy choices.
The 28,000-square-foot store at 1220 N. Town East Boulevard will open on Wednesday, March 4 at 7 a.m. Details about the grand opening celebration, employment opportunities and a local hiring event will be announced at a later date.
“At Sprouts, we have always believed healthy food shouldn’t be a luxury, and we’re looking forward to serving our new neighbors in Mesquite with fresh, natural and organic groceries at great prices,” said Dan Croce, senior vice president of store operations.
“Our community is excited to welcome Sprouts to Mesquite,” said City Manager Cliff Keheley. “The City Council’s strategic goal of maintaining a ‘Vibrant Economy’ includes investments by new businesses. This announcement by Sprouts to choose Mesquite as their newest expansion location is an indication that our overall economy is growing and remaining relevant in our retail areas.”
