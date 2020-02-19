Sprouts Farmers Market will open in Mesquite at 1220 N. Town East Blvd. on Wednesday, March 4, to expand access to affordable, healthy choices.
Sprouts is known for its welcoming store layout inspired by farmers markets which features fresh produce at the center of the store, an expansive bulk foods section, and an extensive vitamin department focused on wellness.
To celebrate the new store at the corner of Town East Boulevard and N. Galloway Avenue, Sprouts is giving away a classic beach cruiser to inspire one lucky fan to get outside and enjoy a healthy lifestyle. Customers can enter to win through March 3 by visiting sprouts.com/mesquite.
Grand Opening Details
- A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held before doors open at 7 a.m.
- The first 200 shoppers will receive 20 percent off their initial total purchase.
- Every customer on grand opening day will receive a free reusable bag with purchase.
As part of Sprouts’ commitment to “zero waste,” the new store will donate unsold and edible groceries to North Texas Food Bank through the grocer’s Food Rescue program. In 2019, Sprouts stores and distribution centers donated 27 million pounds of product, equivalent to 23 million meals. Food that is not fit for donation is provided to local cattle farms and composting facilities. Sprouts’ evolving “zero waste” initiatives help minimize food waste while reducing the impact of hunger and the company’s environmental footprint.
