STAR Transit
  • STAR Transit’s administrative offices will be closed Friday, July 3. This includes demand response service and STARNow.
  • The Balch Springs Midtown Express, the Seagoville Express, Hutchins Shuttle Route 401, DeSoto Route 501 and Mesquite COMPASS will operate regular schedules on Friday, July 3.
  • The Balch Springs Midtown Express' Saturday service will not operate July 4.

Service will resume Monday, July 6th.  For more information, call 877-631-5278, Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. or visit www.STARtransit.org.

Note: The Kaufman Trolley and Terrell Route 803 are out of service until further notice.

