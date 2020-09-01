STAR Transit drivers to receive pay increase based on performance, to boost recruitment

Transit drivers will receive a pay increase, effective Sept. 6, in recognition of their consistent performance and the agency’s solid growth projections in counties east and south of the city of Dallas. On Aug. 25, the Board of Directors approved raises for drivers currently on board as well as a higher starting pay rate, with the expectations that demand for the agency’s transportation services will increase considerably throughout fourth quarter 2020 and 2021.
“Our drivers are exceptional. Their driving skills are top-notch, and safety is always paramount. Equally important is their friendliness and respect for our riders—they are there to answer questions, to assist persons getting on and off their vehicles, and to meet the travel schedules that our riders are depending upon,” said Tommy Henricks, Executive Director.
Henricks said the higher wages will allow STAR Transit to be competitive with other transportation services in recruiting dependable, customer service-oriented drivers.
There are two base pay classifications. New hires will now start at $15 an hour, a $3 bump from $12. A Driver Incentive Program for fulltime drivers is in place, with pay increasing from $13.50 an hour to $16.50 an hour. Raises are also given based on merit. Holidays, personal time off, and vacation time often add up to approximately 30 days of additional compensation. On day one of their employment, employees are eligible for medical insurance and a retirement plan that matches employee contributions dollar for dollar.
“The demands for public transportation are increasing throughout the region, and it is important for STAR Transit to be staffed and ready to serve all segments of the population,” said Henricks.
For more information about driver qualifications and available driver positions, go to www.STARTransit.org.
About STAR Transit
Founded in 1988, STAR Transit is the fourth largest transit agency in the North Central Texas region—and the largest not funded by sales tax. Revenues are derived from federal and state grants as well as local partnerships with cities, counties and businesses. STAR Transit provides safe, affordable and convenient transportation to the general public, seniors, veterans, and persons with disabilities for access to jobs, healthcare, personal services, retail, and entertainment, etc. More than 100 employees are responsible for providing over 235,000 rides annually. The agency is headquartered in Terrell. For more information, visit STARtransit.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.