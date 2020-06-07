STAR Transit is seeking public feedback for Transit Service Development Plan

STAR Transit is seeking public feedback for their Transit Service Development Plan. They partnered with Alliance Transportation Group to perform a comprehensive evaluation of services and to develop recommendations for potential system enhancements. A major component of this plan is the public engagement effort and STAR Transit is committed to gathering rider input that could be used to inform plan recommendations.
“STAR Transit is working to make transit better, and we want to hear from you. Please take our brief survey to tell us about your experience and what you want to see from transit in the future. If you don’t currently use transit that’s ok, we want to hear from everyone,” said Tommy Henricks, STAR Transit Executive Director.
The survey is open and can be accessed in the following ways:
- Via survey link: https://bit.ly/STRiderSurvey
- Website: www.STARtransit.org
- Social Media: Facebook (www.facebook.com/startransit)
Instagram (@startransit_official)
The digital version of the survey will remain open through this summer. In addition, STAR Transit plans to conduct on-board surveys. The agency continues to monitor health and safety conditions and will schedule when safe for passengers and staff.
STAR Transit operates its programs and services without regard to race, color, and national origin in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. Any person who believes she or he has been aggrieved by any unlawful discriminatory practice under Title VI may file a complaint with STAR Transit. If you need any accommodations or prefer to receive a hard copy of the survey, please contact them at (877) 631-5278.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.