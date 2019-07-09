STAR Transit will hold one public meeting to involve citizen participation regarding transportation in Mesquite including changes to the Mesquite COMPASS route and the addition of Mobility on Demand. STAR Transit will provide information regarding the revisions and additions including route map and schedule. Anyone wishing to make comments are invited to attend and express their views.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m., July 22, at the Mesquite Arts Center located at 1527 N. Galloway Ave.
Transportation is available within the city limits of Mesquite. Call 877-631-5278 to schedule a ride. Advanced booking is required. Space is limited. First come, first served.
This facility is accessible to persons using wheelchairs and others with disabilities. Informational material is available in large print. Assistive listening devices, materials in other alternative formats, American Sign Language interpreters and other accommodations will be made available upon request. Contact Teresa Elliott, 469-474-2309 (V), 1- 800-RELAY TX (735-2989) (TTY). Providing at least 72 hours notice, or two weeks notice for American Sign Language interpreters, will help to ensure availability.
The public comment period will be open through the close of business on August 5, 2019. For more information, call 877-631-5278 or go to STAR Transit’s website, STARtransit.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.