The city of Mesquite has joined with STAR Transit and other area cities in announcing service updates effective Oct. 1, fine-tuning options for public transportation in east Dallas County that improve efficiencies and affordability.
“These additional hours of transit service will provide new opportunities for our residents in terms of access, employment, education and more. We are proud to be partners with STAR Transit,” said Mayor Bruce Archer.
Effective Oct. 1, Mesquite’s STARNow hours include new Saturday service from 8 am to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, hours are 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. The extended hours also apply to Demand Response. COMPASS hours remain the same.
“We are listening carefully to our riders and the public to better understand their needs,” said Tommy Henricks, Executive Director. “Convenience and timeliness are important to all of us, and this is why we are encouraging use of our easy to use app, STARNow.”
“Our partnering cities are truly the ones who are helping to make our transportation services available in their communities,” Henricks continued. “STAR Transit is not funded by sales tax revenues. Cities like Mesquite are generous with their funding that supports safe, affordable and convenient transit services for their residents.”
No changes are being made to Demand Response service and MTX Route 101. Route 102 ceased current operations, with STARNow being in place to give riders more flexibility.
Balch Springs Mayor Carrie Gordon reflected on her early engagement with STAR Transit when she pushed to locate a primary care facility in Balch Springs and responded to pleas by senior citizens for transportation to medical appointments. Service with one bus was launched, and her vision of providing accessible transportation is now a reality.
“I am so proud to see the expansion of STAR Transit into southeast and southwest Dallas County, particularly knowing that it all started here,” said Gordon. “Our Demand Response and MTX Route 101 bus service continues, plus we are excited about launching the STARNow service, giving our riders more flexibility to meet their transportation needs.”
The STARNow app is free and may be downloaded from the Apple App store and Google Pay store. Trips may be scheduled for immediate pickup or for later on the same day. Payment may be made by credit card or in cash at the time of pick-up. Once a trip is created, riders will receive real-time updates via text, phone call or app notifications and can track vehicle location and estimated arrival time in the app. If a person does not have a smartphone, a trip may be booked by calling 877-631-5278.
