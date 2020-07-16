By now many people in the Mesquite community have heard that Mesquite ISD has chosen a name for the much talked-about new choice high school, the Mesquite ISD Innovative Education Center. The district also named the center’s dean, Clint Elsasser, who came from Garland ISD with about 12 years of experience. The Lincoln, Nebraska, native attended college for wrestling and made his way to Texas in search of a career. He officially started with MISD on July 1.
The Mesquite ISD Innovative Education Center doesn’t open until next fall. What are you doing between now and then?
We’re in the process of getting the application process started and just trying to get the word out about the school, get it to students, recruiting students, teachers, administrative teams. We’re kind of building the bones right now of the infrastructure – what classes for each pathway we’re going to have. We’re looking at putting three P-Techs into the school, so how does that work with dual credit. We’re pretty much putting the infrastructure of the building together this year so that when we kick off in 2021-22 we can hit the ground running.
We’re doing the best we can with the COVID situation, but we want to try and get it in front of as many parents, students, and community members as we can, so we’re working on a plan right now to kind of launch that off. We’ll kick that off probably about August-September. We’ll have enrollment for the center starting Oct. 1, and that will go through Nov. 20. So during that we will be getting it in front of the students – middle school, ninth and tenth graders, and telling them about the programs, try to recruit them in to fill out an application.
How do you feel your experience at the Gilbreath-Reed Career and Technical Center will help you lead this new school?
It’s very similar in the fact that this is career-focused so we’re giving students an opportunity to be connected more with industry, more along the career path, and that’s really what we did in Garland with the Gilbreath-Reed Career and Technical Center. We partnered students up with industry and gave them real-world experiences. We had industry in our building all the time and we’re going to do the same thing at Mesquite. Just giving those students opportunities to really interact with what the industry is doing is going to be a huge part of what we do. I’ve been doing that for the last three years with the Gilbreath-Reed – making real-world connections with education, so this is going to marry really well.
The one thing about Mesquite that I’m really excited about is really tying in the core instruction with the career instruction and making that a seamless experience for our students. In Garland we limited it to career and technical classes and then they would go back to their home campuses for their core instruction, but here we’re going to be able to bond those two together so that the core instruction that they’re getting – whether it’s in social studies, math or English, or whatever – has a career focus within. So if they’re in the engineering pathway there’s going to be part of their math, English and foreign language that’s going to tie all of that together. That’s probably the very unique and most exciting thing about what we’re going to be doing in Mesquite. It’ll definitely be challenging as well, but I’m looking forward to that.
How do you feel about being a part of MISD history?
I’m learning more and more about Mesquite ISD every day, and it seems that there’s this rich tradition in Mesquite where everything kind of centers around the schools, so I’m really excited to start this new chapter in Mesquite ISD. And everybody’s been wonderful, embracing me with open arms and it’s just been so welcoming, and so I’m really excited to take that next step with them.
What drew you to the field of education?
I’ve always had a heart for students so I’ve done a lot of work in the nonprofit arena working with students, going on mission trips, and just have always had that heartbeat for it. Naturally, I was just gifted in construction, which was my background. The education side of it really gave me the ability to take my natural abilities and work with what my passion was. My passion is students, but I’m naturally gifted working with my hands. That’s kind of how I got into it; I made one connection here, one there and the next thing you know I am where I am today.
When did you get your start in education?
I originally started in Nebraska; I taught for one year, got out of it and moved to Texas for work. One thing just led to another and that’s how I got back into education, because it was very stable and I decided this is what I’m going to do and just stuck with it.
How would you describe your leadership style?
A servant-leader; I wouldn’t ask anyone to do something I wouldn’t do myself. I’m always the first to jump in and lead by example. I’m a big hands-on learner, so kind of the way I do my leadership is ‘this is how I do it; I’m going to show you how to do it. I’m going to come alongside you and we build it from there.’ So it’s very cooperative.
I always walk around the building, I’m in every classroom, I greet the students, I love the students. That’s kind of what drives my passion is just being able to hang out with them, talk with them and hear their stories. So the people around me, I kind of have those same expectations (from them). When we have our assistance deans in the building the expectation is that they’re walking around, they’re getting to know our students, their hearing the stories. That’s why we do what we do in education is because we can see the life changes in students’ lives, from when they come in to when they leave, and that’s really what it’s all about. It’s about the students, giving students an opportunity to change their trajectory; give them a path to run on, and that’s what I love about it. So when I lead other people those are the things I want to try to draw out of them.
Everyone’s got their own personality, their own way of doing things, but those core things are extremely important, especially to the students. A lot of our student population comes from humble backgrounds, they’ve struggled, and a lot of the time they just need somebody to care about them and somebody to listen to them. A lot of times they’ll act out not because they’re challenging students but because they just needed somebody to hear them, care about them and listen to their story, and those are the most important things I think that we can give students.
We do more than just academics, we do more than just career training; this is really building students from the ground up in a lot of cases. They need that little extra care and support sometimes, and that’s what we need to do.
Do you feel more districts should offer a school like the Innovative Education Center?
I do, but I think you have to have the right leadership to be able to do that. It’s really challenging because you’re giving students more freedom and you have to be able to manage that effectively. I’ve seen it work; I’ve seen some of the most challenging students rise to the occasion having that freedom. When you treat them like young adults and you treat them with respect and honor they always rise to the occasion, but it takes a certain type of leadership and willingness to do that that I think more districts should develop that philosophy a bit. It’s challenging, but it’s also very rewarding.
