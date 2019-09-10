State Representative Victoria Neave is partnering with Dallas County Community College District (DCCCD) Trustee Monica Lira Bravo to host a free "How to Pay for College" Fair to help students and parents in Mesquite ISD, Dallas ISD and Garland ISD navigate the college application and financial aid process.
The event will be held at Eastfield College, Building S (3737 Motley Dr., Mesquite, TX 75150) on Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to noon. Over 450 students attended State Rep. Victoria Neave’s 2018 "How to Pay for College" Fair.
The event will include presentations and workshops on the financial aid process, with topics such as filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form, finding scholarships, and minimizing borrowing. Students will also have the opportunity to visit with universities and colleges who will set up information tables at the event.
“We can transform a family and create generational change with a college degree, as well as help our Texas economy by connecting existing resources with the families who need it the most,” said Neave. “As the daughter of a dad with a 6th grade education and first in my family to graduate from college, I want ensure that we open the doors for Texas students from middle and low-income families to attend college.”
"Paying for higher education should not be a barrier for our students to achieve their dream of an associate’s degree, trade certificate, or bachelor’s degree," Bravo said. "The fair will be focused on simplifying the financial aid process and providing students and parents with the right tools and information."
