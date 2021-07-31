Interim Police Chief David Faaborg announced the promotion of Lieutenant Stephen Biggs to the rank of Captain on Friday, July 28.
He will now oversee the department’s Staff Support Bureau of hiring and training officers, school resource officers, community policing and crime prevention, as well as command the department’s S.W.A.T team and will continue serving as the primary Public Information Officer.
“Captain Biggs has demonstrated professionalism in his many roles within the department and poise under very difficult situations as our public information officer," Faaborg said. "He has earned the respect of his fellow officers as well as the Mesquite community he serves. Stephen’s dedication as an officer and his character as a person has led to him earning this prestigious moment in his career.”
Captain Biggs began his career with the department in 1999 working in patrol. During that time, he was also a Field Training Officer, background investigator and a member of the S.W.A.T team. From 2005 through 2010, he served in Criminal Investigations where he worked various assignments which included property crimes, crimes against persons and homeland security.
Captain Biggs was promoted twice, to Sergeant in 2010 and then to Lieutenant in 2015. During this time, he was assigned multiple bureaus from operations to investigations. In 2021 he played a significant role in aiding the department in achieving accreditation through the Texas Police Chief’s Recognition Program.
Captain Biggs earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Louisiana at Monroe and will earn his Master of Criminal Justice degree from Texas A&M-Commerce in 2021. Additionally, he is a graduate of the Police Executive Research Forum Senior Management Institute for Police, the Institute for Law Enforcement Management School of Police Supervision, and the Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas Command College. He is also a Master Peace Officer and a licensed Texas Commission on Law Enforcement instructor.
Captain Biggs has been married for 20 years, and he and his wife have one daughter.
