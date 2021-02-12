Mesquite ISD is beginning a new strategic initiative to set district goals and plan our actions for the next three years.
At the February meeting of the Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees this week, Deputy Superintendent Beth Nicholas and Assistant Superintendent of Innovation and Leadership Ángel Rivera gave an overview of the planning process that they are calling the 2021-2024 Strategic Roadmap.
The Strategic Roadmap includes seven areas of focus: accreditation, AYO, facility upgrades, Literacy Lens, LET, Vanguard High School and Leading Through Ownership.
“Much work has already been done in each of these areas, but we must further define where we are going on this journey by engaging our staff, Board, students, parents and community members,” said Executive Director-Communications Laura Jobe. From those expressing interest in serving on the committee, members were chosen by a lottery system, she said.
“It is called a strategic roadmap rather than a strategic plan because we are already headed in the right direction,” said Rivera, who will lead the planning process. “We had our priorities, we made some investments, we had some training. We believe we’re already on the right track.”
Next week, members of the Strategic Roadmap Planning Committee will meet for the first time to review our progress in each of these areas. In the weeks ahead, small groups will then meet to create design and action plans that will carry us through the next three years.
“We really believe that we need to plan out what we are going to do so we can ensure that it continues, and the vision of excellence does just that,” Nicholas said.
