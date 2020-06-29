Successful grant program helps improve businesses in Downtown Mesquite

The successful Façade Grant Program is creating visible changes in Downtown Mesquite. The city started the Downtown Mesquite Façade Improvement Program in 2019. It was created to encourage improvement of properties within the downtown area.
“When a building is its best self, if it’s a 1940’s building, a brand new building or an 1880’s building, the more authentic it is, the better designed it is, the better kept it is, the more sellable the building and the business are… It’s not just about aesthetics it’s really about economics and making a business and district as compelling as possible,” said Mesquite Downtown Manager Beverly Abell.
Bill Metzger of Metzger Awards was one of the first to have a façade improvement grant approved by City Council in October 2019. With the façade grant, Metzger enhanced the architectural details of the building, installed new lighting and signage outside his business and applied new paint.
“As we progressed through it, people would stop and take photos, send them and text them to me saying ‘Wow Bill this looks fantastic.’ So, it’s something I’m real proud of. I thank the city for reinvesting in this area and this provides a benefit to all residents in Mesquite,” said Metzger.
Approved projects are eligible for a 50 percent reimbursement of the cost, with the maximum reimbursement of $20,000. The Façade Improvement Program is accepting applications from downtown businesses. Those who apply will sit down with Beverly Abell, who will explain the paperwork.
