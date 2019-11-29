Fifteen players from the Angelo State University Rams football team have earned All-Lone Star Conference accolades for their performances during the 2019 season.
Receiver Torrian "Keke" Chisum of Lone Star, defensive tackle G'Karri McCoy of Dallas, and safety Leddy French of Weatherford were named to the All-LSC first team.
Receiver Lawson Ayo of Sunnyvale, linebacker Hunter Kyle of Wichita Falls, cornerback Devin Washington of Deltona, Fla., safety Darrick Dickerson of Fresno, and specialist Dane McElrath of Needville made the All-LSC second team.
Ayo, a senior, is majoring in marketing. He finished the season with 483 yards and a 60.38 average per game. He tallied five touchdowns and had a career-long reception of 68 yards.
Offensive tackle Blake Harrison of Fort Worth, center Andrew "A.J." Wozniak of Flower Mound, quarterback Benjamin "Payne" Sullins of Gatesville, kicker Connor Flanagan of Austin, defensive end Michael "Dagen" Dunham of Muleshoe, and cornerback De Shaun Douglas of Carrollton earned All-LSC honorable mention
