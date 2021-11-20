Rashaud Holmes

Mesquite PD announced on Wednesday that capital murder suspect Rashaud Holmes remains at large.

 Courtesy of Mesquite PD

An at-large suspect has been arrested in connection with a Mesquite shooting that left one man dead.

Mesquite police announced Friday night that Dallas resident Rashaud Holmes, who has been at large since the death of Daniel Mathis on Oct. 27, was arrested and charged with capital murder. 

On Oct. 27, Mesquite police officers were dispatched to a shooting call at 10:51 p.m. in the 2000 block of Cantura Drive in the City of Mesquite. Upon arrival, officers located Mathis with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground. He was transported to a hospital in serious condition and later died.

Mesquite resident Donterious Lockhart, 18; Seagoville resident Timothy Johnson, 19 and Duncanville resident Nicholas Mayberry, 20, were arrested Nov. 10 in connection with the incident and charged with capital murder. 

 

