Wesley Gerard Jones

Today, the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force in conjunction with MPD Investigators, arrested Wesley Gerard Jones, 30, of Dallas, in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on Dec. 30.

Jones was arrested on a warrant for this offense of aggravated robbery with a bond set at $500,000.

On Dec. 30 at approximately 6:01 p.m., the Mesquite Police Department responded to a shooting call at a business located in the 3600 Block of Gus Thomasson Road. Upon arrival at the location, officers discovered that an employee of the business had been struck by gunfire.  This employee was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. 

Upon a preliminary investigation, this incident appears to have begun as a robbery that escalated into a shooting.  The suspect was observed by witnesses fleeing the scene on foot. 

