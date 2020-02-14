A man wanted by Mesquite Police Department for scamming a Vietnam Veteran last week has been arrested today. The arrest was made by the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force in conjunction with MPD investigators.

Police said Joshua Bell, 36, was taken into custody in Dallas and transported directly to the Dallas County Jail.

Mesquite PD was made aware of a roofing scam committed against an elderly Vietnam veteran on Feb. 4. Bell was said to have contacted the victim at her home and convinced her that she needed roofing repairs.

Police stated that over a course of a few days Bell was able to coerce the victim into paying him about $17,000 for “repairs” under the guise that her insurance would later reimburse her.

Bell was said to have ties to the Austin and Gainesville areas, and had multiple warrants issued for his arrest. The Mesquite Police Department issued a warrant for Bell for theft of property.

