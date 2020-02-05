At about 5:22 p.m. yesterday, the Mesquite Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 4000 Block of Town East Mall (outer parking lot area). Upon arrival at the location, officers made contact with a complainant, who advised that he had arranged online to meet an individual at the mall parking lot to sell his vehicle. When the complainant arrived at the parking lot, he exited his vehicle to meet the buyer. The “buyer” then entered the complainant’s vehicle and began driving away. The complainant produced a handgun as he chased after his vehicle,the vehicle ultimately stalled out in the parking lot.
A second vehicle, believed to be an accomplice of the suspect, pulled up next to the complainant and the driver displayed a firearm. As the original suspect attempted to enter the accomplice vehicle, the complainant fired several rounds ultimately striking the original suspect in the leg.
This suspect was later identified by investigators as Rodrick Fridia, a 21, of Cedar Hill, Texas.
Fridia was taken into custody and charged with the offense of Aggravated Robbery with a bond set at $25,000. This investigation is still ongoing.
