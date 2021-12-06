Mesquite officer shooting

Mesquite police officers respond to an officer involved shooting on Friday in the in the 1500 block of S. Belt Line Rd.

 Courtesy of Chris McGathey

A Balch Springs man will be charged with capital murder of a peace officer in connection with the Friday shooting of a Mesquite Police Officer.

On Monday, the Mesquite Police Department identified 37-year-old Jamie Jaramillo as a suspect in connection with the death of Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston.

Houston responded to a disturbance call on Friday in the 1500 block of South Belt Line Road and received multiple gunshot wounds upon investigating the call. Police said the suspect was also shot, and both were taken to local hospitals in critical condition. Houston died Friday.

Jaramillo is in stable condition at a local hospital, police said Monday.

“His charges will include capital murder of a peace officer,” the department stated.

A candlelight vigil was held on Sunday in Houston’s memory where Police Chief David Gill and Mayor Daniel Aleman spoke commemorating Houston’s service. Dallas Police Officers and Mesquite Firefighters attended the vigil with Mesquite Police Officers and residents.

