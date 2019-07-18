Suspect identified in robbery near elementary school

On July 8, at about 3 p.m. the Mesquite Police Department was advised of a robbery that had just occurred near the basketball courts at Pirrung Elementary. Police were informed that a male picked up two cell phones that had been left on the grass while their owners played basketball. The male was confronted by the owners of the cell phones at which time the suspect pulled out a handgun, threatening the owners. The male ran off into the neighborhood. No one was injured.
Thanks to a crime stopper tip the suspect has been identified as Tarrion Bables, black male, 18. He is 6’1”, 180 pounds, and has a half sleeve tattoo on his left forearm from his wrist to his elbow. His hair is shorter now, than in the attached pictures. He is wanted for two counts of Aggravated Robbery. The Mesquite Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating this individual.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense. If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS; or contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.