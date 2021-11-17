Three arrests were made in connection with a Nov. 3 murder.
The Mesquite Police Department was dispatched to a shooting call at 1 a.m. Nov. 3 in the 1700 block of Hillcrest Street.
Upon arrival at the location, officers located a male in the parking lot with a gunshot wound on his side, according to a Mesquite PD press release.
The individual, identified as 25-year-old Mesquite resident Oseas Lozano was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An investigation led to the identification and arrests of Vicente Piedra, 17, on Nov. 16 Juan Rojas, 18, on Nov. 7 and Abel Lopez, 17, on Nov. 5 all from Dallas. All suspects have been charged with murder.
Officer Jolyn Lopez with the Mesquite Police Department said Wednesday that the suspects had all been released.
This story has been updated with corrected information. Lopez was arrested on Nov. 5.
This story has been updated to reflect that the suspects have all been released.
