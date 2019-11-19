Suspects wanted in Mesquite aggravated robbery

The Mesquite Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects from an aggravated robbery incident that occurred at about 7:45 p.m., Nov. 16.
According to Mesquite PD, officers responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of Cedarcrest Drive and during the course of the investigation it was determined that the victim in the shooting interrupted suspects stealing his vehicle.
Police reported that the victim was struck multiple times by gunfire before the suspects fled in his vehicle, a silver 2008 Chevrolet Silverado bearing Texas License Plate LMC9795.
He was transported to a local hospital and said to be in stable condition.
The suspects are described as three black men, who were previously seen on foot in the area of Cartwright and IH-635 prior to the incident.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense. If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS; or contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.
