Are you brave enough? The Mesquite Police Department and Special Olympics Texas invite you to take part in the Annual Polar Plunge. Support local Special Olympics athletes by plunging into icy cold water on Feb. 1 at City Lake Aquatic Center, 200 Parkview Street. The plunge begins at 10 a.m. Registration opens at 8 a.m. Learn more and register at sotx.org/polarplunge.
All money raised for the Polar Plunge provides year-round sports and competition training, as well as health and inclusion programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities in our community. It is $30 for plungers under 18-years-old and $60 for plungers 18 and older.
Recruit your friends and grab a costume. All plungers receive an event T-shirt with additional incentives for fundraising at various levels.
