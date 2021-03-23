Cash

Residents and business owners in Dallas County may be eligible for a tax exemption as a result of the recent winter weather.

To qualify, at least 15 percent of the structure value of the property must have been damaged by the storm. The exemption also applies to tangible business personal property used in the production of income. This includes furniture, machinery, and computers.

To complete an application, visit comptroller.texas.gov/forms/50-312.pdf. Supporting evidence such as inspections, repair estimates, and photos must accompany the application.

The deadline to submit an application is May 28. Applications can be mailed to the Dallas Central Appraisal District, ATTN: 11.35 Disaster Exemption, at PO Box 560328, Dallas, TX 75356.

For more information or questions, email Dallas Central Appraisal District at DisasterEx@DCAD.org.

