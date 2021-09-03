Despite the negative economic impacts of COVID-19, some North Texas districts have seen an increase in teacher pay.
In April, the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) conducted a poll to see how many districts across the state planned to give teachers a pay increase. Of the 468 districts who responded, 85% said in the study that they planned to increase teacher pay. According to a study done by TASB in 2019, The average salary across the state was $52,162. TASB’s projected average salary for the 2021/2022 school year is $57,600.
According to Elizabeth Hernandez, director of communications, Mesquite ISD saw an increase in teacher pay as starting salaries rose from $55,250 to $56,850 between the 2019-2020 and 2021-2022 school year. Midpoint salaries rose from $61,564 to $63,587 between the 2019-2020 and 2021-2022 school year.
“In times like this, in the midst of an economic crisis and a pandemic, morale is not always at its best,” Mary Randall, assistant superintendent for personnel services said. “Mesquite ISD has always had a history of taking care of its employees even during difficult times like these.”
Frisco ISD also saw an increase of $2,150 for experienced teachers, according to a district press release. Beginning teacher salary also increased for the district from $54,900 to $56,500 for the 2021-22 school year.
Allen ISD also saw an increase in first year teacher salaries from $54,500 to $56,000 between the 2019-2020 school year and 2021-2022 school year.
Teachers within Allen ISD with 10 years of experience also saw an increase from $59,655 to $61,206.
Jason Johnston, assistant superintendent of employee services with Allen ISD, accredited the increase to increased student enrolment. Johnston said while enrollment growth has slowed, the district saw a 1.5% increase over the last few years.
“A big part of retaining teachers is establishing a culture within the district where principles at each campus find ways to accommodate and remove barriers that can be removed,” Johnston said. “I know the past few years the district has also provided a one-time lump sum where the board can provide additional dollars to staff. The district has done that for the last few years for staff. We've also found ways to offer better benefits from a health insurance standpoint.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.