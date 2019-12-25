Teen rodeo star does it again

John Horn High School student Chris Villanueva has done it again. The Mesquite junior rodeo star recently competed in the Junior World Bull Riding Championship in Las Vegas for the third time in a row and came home as the 2019 National Rodeo Finals Junior Bull Riding Champion.
Villanueva said his experience at the Junior World Finals was one to remember.
“I have been blessed with the opportunity to be part of a rodeo movie coming out in the spring, and they were in Vegas, too,” he said. “This year the production crew being there made this year more memorable. They allowed me to experience things in Vegas that I have not done in the past years. We got to go GoCart riding and indoor skydiving with other riders. Being able to have won every round in Vegas was one for the books, and just having the opportunity was a true blessing with my friends and family.”
The teen rodeo sensation adds that he strives and works all year long to prepare himself to win this competition three years in a row. His only game plan going in was to go at every bull like it was his last and not hold anything back.
“When I won it, it was a huge relief because I knew all the countless hours I spent bettering myself led me to be successful,” Villanueva said. “This would have not been possible if it wasn't for the man upstairs giving me this opportunity to do what I enjoy doing. I was extremely happy to win it three years in a row.”
Villanueva’s accomplishments did not go unnoticed by the city of Mesquite. On Dec. 20, Mayor Bruce Archer presented him with a proclamation with a gathering of family and community leaders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.