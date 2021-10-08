Mesquite ISD’s temporary virtual learning option will end Friday.
Jennifer Hammett, Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning, reported that since the program’s inception on Aug. 30, enrollment has declined each week from 511 students to 327 by Oct. 4.
Student participation in the course also declined. By Sept. 27, fewer than 100 of the 338 students enrolled were completing their course work.
“Teachers really do make a difference,” Secretary Elaine Whitlock said. “These kids are just not getting it. They’re not doing the work.”
The board noted that COVID-19 cases among staff and students have decreased since the start of school from 411 cases on Aug. 30 to 74 cases by Oct. 4.
Superintendent David Vroonland said that amounts to around one case per week per campus.
Hammett said that of the kindergarten through sixth grade enrollment – the grade levels eligible for temporary virtual learning – 2% are currently enrolled online. However, the work to maintain the courses takes up 30% of the district coordinators’ work week.
“We are disproportionally putting a lot of work on the backs of our coordinators who could be serving our roughly 38,000 students in school,” Vroonalnd said. “This was a temporary option to address the realities of the moment.”
He noted that the district wanted to honor the concerns parents had regarding the pandemic.
“We’re in the business of educating young people, and this is not working,” he said. “We have a moral responsibility to respond to that.”
