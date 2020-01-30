The circus life:Bulgarian aerialist performs in Mesquite

Cirque Italia is returning to Mesquite with a new show. The water circus will be in Mesquite Jan. 30 – Feb. 2 at Town East Mall in the Macy’s parking lot. This year the performers will take the audience on an exhilarating expedition in search of a pirate’s bounty.
Among the performers of this show is aerial sling performer Elena Stefanova. The former Bulgarian gymnast has been on the road with her husband Jhon, a mechanic with the unit, and their daughter Bryanna.
Tickets can be purchased through their website at cirqueitalia.com/tickets or by phone at 941-704-8572.
How long have you been with the circus?
I’ve been in this business 20 years, but I’ve been Cirque Italia seven years.
When and how did you get started in this business?
I was a rhythmic gymnast when I was young, and after that there was a casting in Bulgaria. It started with about 120 girls and only five girls were chosen to go to America to work with the circus, and I won one of the spots. I came to America when I was 20 years old.
What’s it like to travel and work with your family?
I love it because we have time together and we get to travel around the states. I love my job and getting to work with my family.
Does your daughter show any interest in following your footsteps?
She changes her mind all the time, but yes, she’s been practicing and trying different things.
What languages do you speak?
When I first got here I only spoke Bulgarian and Russian. Then I learned English and Spanish, and working with Cirque Italia I get to learn Italian.
What was your first circus job?
When I got to America I was in a group with five other girls and we did a jump roping act, and the longer I stayed in the circus the more stuff I learned, like aerial rope and working with elephants.
What is your favorite part of circus life?
My favorite part is traveling to the different states; you get to learn about different cultures, meeting people from different countries and you get to try different food from different cultures. It’s very interesting, I really like it.
What do you enjoy most about performing so close to the audience?
I love it because I get to see the expression on their faces and that they like what you’re doing.
