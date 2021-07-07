The Mesquite Police Department made efforts to address the illegal discharge on fireworks and firearms throughout the July 4 weekend.
On the Fourth of July, Mesquite PD issued 22 firework citations and confiscated a total of 89 pounds of fireworks. Police also made 10 arrests for residents driving while intoxicated and one arrest for firing a gun into the air.
From July 1 through July 5, Mesquite PD made 52 total arrests.
"In reference to the July 4th holiday, we are proud of the efforts that our police officers, fire investigators and citizen volunteers made over a busy weekend," Mesquite Police Chief David Faaborg said. "We still have a long way to go in preventing all uses of illegal fireworks, celebratory gunfire, and impaired driving. Industrial fireworks and celebratory gunfire have no place in residential neighborhoods. There are numerous ride-sharing options to avoid impaired driving."
Faaborg said the police department will continue to use education and enforcement to address similar issues on future fourth of July holidays and New Year’s Eve.
"I am proud that our citizens used the fireworks hotline and website to report fireworks, freeing up 911 for emergencies," Faaborg said. "Citizens have been actively engaged in using these tools to let officers know where to focus their efforts."
Faaborg said the police department will continue to refine their processes to target offenders and address the problems in the most efficient manner.
“Let me be the first to say that in my opinion we, the city, did not do enough to stop the use of illegal fireworks,” Councilmember BW Smith said in a Facebook post the following day. “Fireworks were exploding all over the city.”
Mayor Archer referred to heatmaps of the calls made to the police department saying there were reports of fireworks, gunfire and reckless driving in all parts of city.
“I want to thank all the city employees and volunteers who’ve worked the last few nights to man the hotlines to help our 911 dispatchers not get as overwhelmed,” Archer said in a Facebook post.
Archer gave special thanks to Councilman BW Smith for addressing issues in Mesquite Park Neighborhood and the Rutherford area. The city manager, Cliff Keheley, also assisted the city by videoing reported issues and taking calls to address illegal activity.
“Also thank you to our police officers and firefighters who are working tonight on their day off including our police chief. Again, all these rocket bombs and gunfire are not exhibitions of patriotism but instead a complete lack of respect for the law and their neighbors.”
Councilman Kenny Green voiced his discontent with residents who illegally discharged fireworks and firearms.
“Last night was not fair to our vets, animals or law-abiding residents,” Green said in a Facebook post. “We have to and must do better.”
Green said he would push for a longer education period preparing for New Year’s Eve than what was given for this fourth of July.
“Our officers, dispatchers and volunteers did their best but were overmatched again,” Green said. “I sincerely thank them for their efforts. We need to find a way to give them a better strategy and I have been researching some ideas.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.