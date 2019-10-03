Texas artist Rebekah Ayres works with a variety of mediums, but her most requested work has been in graphic design, an example that can be seen in Mesquite is at downtown’s own Bear Cave Coffee Shop. The young artist’s work can be found on Instagram @the_hollow_buffalo.
When did you first discover your love for art?
I began making and loving art at a very young age. It was my grandma who taught me to love art like I do and my teachers who have helped me develop my art into what it is today. I focused on art intensely for about three years, age 8 to 11 or so, and then picked it back up when I started college.
What was your first creation?
I’m unsure of what my first drawing looked like because of the age I was, but in college my first creation was a quill and ink still life drawing.
What was your first commissioned work?
My first commissioned piece of work was a graphic design piece for Bear Cave Coffee of Mesquite. It was a sticker design for their coffee shop.
Describe how it felt when you shared your work with the public for the first time.
The first time my work was displayed to the public was at Gallery Main Street in Tyler, Texas. I felt very honored to be recognized. I was very humbled by the group of people that came to opening night and to find out that one of my pieces had sold before I had even arrived.
Do you have a favorite medium that you work with? If so, explain.
I work in every medium; 2-D and 3-D, with paint, ceramics, printmaking, sculpture, drawing, graphic design, you name it. The medium requested most often changes month by month, but the most common is graphic design. Oddly enough, I have no formal education in graphic design; it’s just something I did on the side for my own enjoyment. With my graphic design I do T-shirt designs and screen print them for my customers. It’s the most tedious process but well worth it in the end.
What does art mean to you?
Art means taking something out of its original context and placing it in a new one. Decontextualize. Make, destroy, tear up, ask questions, and do it again. It’s something you do for yourself as much as you do it for other people. Art is an outlet, a constant state of being uncomfortable and not being so lazy you can’t ask why you feel that way. Art is physically, emotionally, and mentally involved. It’s also extremely rewarding for yourself. You can’t control how people react to art, but the point is to get a reaction.
Where do you find your inspirations?
My inspirations come from everything and anything. I constantly ask questions, all sorts of questions. I ask myself things about myself, I ask others about themselves, and I seek out answers. I get a lot of inspiration from my dad most of all. He has always been one to ask the same question over and over until it’s satisfied. Then he moves to the next question. I apply that to my way of living and create art with what I find.
What is your dream project?
My dream project would be to create a car for an art car show. Currently, this project is underway and I’m very excited for the outcome!
Professionally, what’s your goal?
I would like to do one of two things: own a studio where I rent space to other artists from all over the world; own a graphic design studio and screen print shirts for local businesses.
Who are some of your favorite artists and why?
Some of my favorite artists are local. One is Dewayne Hughes of Tyler, Texas. His sculptural work is phenomenal and he deserves way more credit than he gets. Another artist I appreciate the works of is Joseph Beuys. He’s not local and has long since passed away, but his works still provide inspiration and depth to today’s art world. One more of my favorite artist is the Creator himself. His works are new every day and beautiful to experience. I cannot even begin to cover how moving his creations are. The people, the plants, the mundane, the complex, all are so breathtaking.
What’s your latest project?
My latest project is still currently underway. It consists of two basic shapes: a pentagon and triangle. I am currently investigating the interactions of shapes and how it changes the perception of them.
What do you hope people take away from seeing your artwork?
I can only hope that if anything is taken away from my art, it’s that the viewer is curious. Why and what my piece means to them and how it relates in their own life. Whether or not it means nothing to them, I hope that they ask themselves why it does or doesn’t make a difference in their life. The gist of it is that I want them to be curious enough to ask questions and seek the answers for themselves.
