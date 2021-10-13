A furniture store is offering a $10,000 reward for information on a credit card fraud ring.
The Mesquite and Lewisville police departments are investigating a credit card fraud ring that has targeted six Home Zone furniture stores since Sept. 4.
Alli Adams, Home Zone’s regional director said a group of five women have pretended to take interest in furniture items accumulating a total of around $10,000. They purchase the item on a stolen credit card, then they refund the item on their own card.
The group has been spotted also bringing children with them while they hit the different locations.
The Mesquite location was the first store to be hit by the group. On Sept. 4, they stole $75,000 from the store through a fraudulent refund.
Since then, they have used unsupervised credit card terminals to give themselves refunds on items they did not purchase. At another location, they stole the credit card terminal from the store to continue giving themselves refunds at home.
“This is completely new,” Adams said. “We never saw this coming. We have an open case with Mesquite, Lewisville, Waco and North Richland Hills. Those are the four locations where an actual crime took place.”
Adams said because the store plans to personally write a check, and the police are already overrun, people with any leads should contact Home Zone directly at theft@homezonefurniture.com or at (817) 690-4370.
“We want to help these detectives,” Adams said. “Somebody knows these women. We're just looking for the public's help. It's not a victimless crime. It costs Home Zone quite a bit of money, and it takes away from charitable donations and employee benefits. That money has to come from somewhere to cover the cost of the credit card theft.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.