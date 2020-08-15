In response to the ongoing health crisis, The Salvation Army of North Texas continues to enhance its services to meet the needs of North Texas families. Income verification and wage requirements to receive services at drive-through grocery service locations throughout the region remain suspended.
“With an uptick in evictions looming, we want to ensure that families don’t have to choose between putting food on the table or making sure their kids have the tools necessary to excel in school,” said Major Bethany Hawks, area commander for The Salvation Army of North Texas. “At our 13 drive-through grocery service locations in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis and Tarrant Counties, we’re stepping up to help families experiencing a loss in income or lowered wages due to coronavirus.”
To help relieve additional financial burdens, the region’s largest provider of social services is supporting families in the following ways:
- Back-to-School Supplies: Backpacks filled with school supplies and personal protective equipment are available to ensure that children have the tools needed to start the school year off right, whether in person or online.
- Food Assistance: Since the start of the pandemic, more than 2 million pounds of groceries has been distributed. Drive-through grocery service continues uninterrupted.
- Rent and Utility Assistance: To prevent eviction, rent and utility assistance is available for families experiencing a loss in income or lowered wages. Nearly $600,000 has been provided to date.
The 13 drive-through grocery service locations with enhanced services include:
- Arlington: 712 W. Abram Street
- Dallas: 5302 Harry Hines Blvd.
- Denton: 1508 E. McKinney Street
- Fort Worth: 1855 E. Lancaster Avenue and 3023 N.W. 24th Street
- Garland: 451 W. Avenue D
- Irving: 250 E. Grauwyler Road
- Lewisville: 206 W. Main Street
- McKinney: 600 Wilson Creek Parkway
- Oak Cliff: 1617 W. Jefferson Blvd.
- Plano: 3528 E. 14th Street
- Pleasant Grove: 8341 Elam Road
- Waxahachie: 620 Farley Street
“We continue to see families seeking assistance for the first time due to the pandemic. And our commitment to providing resources to these North Texas families is stronger than ever,” said Sherrie Roberts, Doswell Foundation area director of children and youth programs. “We pray that the generous support from our partners and community leaders continues and encourages others to give.”
To learn more about our efforts visit salvationarmynorthtexas.org
